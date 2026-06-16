Lavish Alice appoints new managing director and creative director

Contemporary womenswear brand Lavish Alice, part of the KCR Group alongside Club L London, is looking to accelerate global expansion with the appointment of Blue Wilson as managing director and Michael Egerton as creative director to “transform the fashion-forward brand”.

Described as a “pivotal new chapter in the brand’s evolution,” Wilson and Egerton have been brought on ahead of Lavish Alice’s “most ambitious phase of growth to date,” where the womenswear brand is looking to deepen its presence in existing markets, while “aggressively” targeting new territories across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

Wilson, a British fashion entrepreneur, executive, and brand builder, who was managing director of Manchester-based luxury eveningwear brand Nadine Merabi, was appointed for her “deep expertise across brand strategy, retail operations, and international growth,” which KCR Group believes will perfectly position Lavish Alice ahead of its global expansion.

Joining Wilson is Michael Egerton, who was head of creative at Nadine Merabi until May 2026, where he helped cement the brand’s reputation as a go-to name for extraordinary occasion and eveningwear. KCR Group adds that his arrival as creative director of Lavish Alice “heralds a bold reimagining of the brand’s aesthetic, one that will resonate powerfully with a growing global audience,” as he has an “exceptional eye for glamour”.

“These appointments represent a defining moment for Lavish Alice and for the KCR Group. Blue and Michael are exceptional talents who share our hunger to build something truly global,” said a spokesperson for KCR Group. “Together, they will transform the brand’s vision, set a new creative standard, and accelerate our ambition to be a dominant force in international fashion.”

Commenting on her appointment, Wilson added: “Lavish Alice has ten years of meaning behind it, clients who have worn the brand through some of the most important moments of their lives. My focus is on honouring that while growing the brand globally.

“Having Michael alongside me feels like a real privilege. I'm also incredibly lucky to be joining a team who genuinely care about this brand and put the Lavish Woman at the heart of everything we do, that passion runs through every person here."