London - 2017 saw it’s fair share of high points and low points within the global fashion industry. New careers were launched as some leading fashion houses welcomed in new creative heads, while part of the older generation of fashion movers felt the time was right to step down and retire. Although we welcomed a number of new designers, influencers, and experts into the scene, the sector also said goodbye to some of its most influential creators, who helped form the fashion industry as we know it today.

In honour of their passing and the impact they made on the industry, FashionUnited takes a moment to remember the leading fashion influencers the industry lost in 2017 in the interactive map below. Even though they are physically no longer among us, the impact they left on the industry will be remembered for generations to come.

Photo credit: Azzedine Alaia, © Peter Lindbergh, courtesy of the Design Museum