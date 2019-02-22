Levi’s names chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer

Global denim brand Levi Strauss and Co. has appointed Katia Walsh as senior vice president and chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer, to help the company translate and utilise data analytics to drive business value and competitive advantage.

Walsh, a former Vodafone executive, will join Levi’s on April 29, where she will be responsible for building the data, analytics and artificial intelligence enablers to support Levi Strauss and Co.’s global business across innovation incubation, new business models and strategic growth initiatives.

“Katia’s expertise in data and analytics, including big data platforms, analytics services, machine learning products, and digital solutions will be essential to setting Levi Strauss and Co. on a course of continued industry leadership,” said Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer at Levi Strauss and Co. in a statement. “She is a talented team builder and positive change agent, capable of translating data products into successful commercial initiatives and consumer experiences. I am confident that she will make a big impact at Levi Strauss and Co.”

Walsh, who joins from Vodafone, where she was the company’s first chief data and analytics officer, responsible for the company’s success in providing a predictive, proactive, and personalised experience as part of its digital transformation, will report to Chip Bergh, and will be a member of Levi Strauss and Co.’s global leadership team.

Commenting on her appointment, Walsh said: “Levi Strauss and Co. is more than an iconic company; it’s also an innovation leader across industries. Strategic harnessing of data and machine learning will help position it for its next 165 years, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth.”