Leviev Diamonds announces new managing director to drive expansion

Leviev, a global leader in diamonds and high-end jewellery, has appointed industry veteran Giovanni Mattera-Vairo as its new managing director to lead its expansion and growth plans.

The strategic appointment was spearheaded by second-generation diamantaires Chagit Leviev, president and chief executive of Leviev Group USA, and Greg Sofiev, chief executive and creative director of Leviev Diamonds, as it looks to elevate the brand’s presence and accelerate the storied company’s retail expansion.

Mattera-Vairo is a seasoned luxury executive who has played a key role in the international growth of prestigious brands, such as de Grisogono and Versace Precious Items. He was the driving force behind de Grisogono’s North American expansion, leading the opening of the brand’s US headquarters and first US flagship stores in New York and Las Vegas, as well as opening numerous brand shop-in-shops and building a robust retail sales infrastructure throughout Canada, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. Within one year, Mattera-Vairo helped exponentially increase company revenues in those markets.

In his new role with Leviev, Mattera-Vairo has been brought on for his extensive experience in business development, retail growth, and branding, to continue driving the company’s strategic transformation started by Leviev and Sofiev.

On the appointment, Chagit Leviev said in a statement: “Looking ahead, Leviev plans to unveil a new brand campaign, introduce a network of exclusive shop-in-shops, and expand its presence in key luxury markets.

“Giovanni Mattera-Vairo brings a deep understanding of the world of luxury and a shared passion for Leviev’s values - exclusivity, exceptional craftsmanship, and an intimate client experience. His support will be instrumental as we further elevate Leviev’s presence worldwide and introduce our brand to a new generation of jewellery aficionados.”

Leviev diamond earrings Credits: Leviev

The appointment is expected to drive Leviev’s ambitious expansion plans and to secure a stronger foothold in the luxury market. The plans started last year when the brand opened its Fifth Avenue retail showroom in New York City, designed as a sophisticated space to provide an intimate, high-touch shopping experience for its clients.

The brand has also introduced innovative marketing campaigns and strategic collaborations, such as dressing key figures at the 2025 presidential inauguration balls, and its jewellery pieces graced the catwalk at New York Fashion Week, including an exclusive co-designed Leviev x Bach Mai diamond necklace to expand its reach and engagement with a new generation of diamond jewellery buyers.

Greg Sofiev added: “The luxury landscape is evolving, and today’s clients seek more than just exceptional quality, they want a personal connection. Leviev’s bespoke jewellery services have been a resounding success, and we’re expanding this offering to make custom design and direct sales a cornerstone of our business.”