Levin Reyher joins Puma as European marketing head

Puma has appointed Levin Reyher as its new senior director of marketing for Europe. Reyher, who officially stepped into the role in November, announced his appointment on LinkedIn this Wednesday.

“Puma is in a restart phase, fueled by the ambition and hunger to return to where it belongs: the podium of global sports brands,” Reyher stated. “You can feel that energy within the teams, the partners, and the communities.”

Reyher joins the Herzogenaurach-based sporting goods giant from the German jeweler Thomas Sabo, where he served as chief marketing officer. This move marks a return to Herzogenaurach, Germany; he previously spent over 15 years with cross-town rival Adidas, ultimately serving as global vice president of concept-to-consumer until 2020. His career also includes a tenure as director of marketing & licenses for the S.Oliver Group in Rottendorf, Germany.

Levin Reyher. S.Oliver Group