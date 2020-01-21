Lifestyle International’s managing director to exit in June

Vasanth Kumar is set to exit as the head of Lifestyle International-India, a part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group that runs popular formats such as Lifestyle, Max, and Home Centre in India. Kumar will transition from his full-time role as managing director, Lifestyle International, effective June 30, 2020. However, he will continue to support the company until a suitable successor is appointed and inducted in this position.

Kumar was appointed the managing director of Lifetsyle International in 2017, replacing Kabir Lumba who was then appointed as chief executive officer of Max, and a director of the parent company in Dubai. In India, Lifestyle International started operations in the late 90s with its maiden Lifestyle department store in Chennai. The company today has over 400 stores in 130 cities in India across its Lifestyle department store, Home Centre, Max, and Easybuy retail formats.

Lifestyle International is part of Dubai-based Landmark Group, founded by former taxi driver-turned-billionaire Micky Jagtiani. The group has interests in retail, hospitality, and shopping malls across the Middle East and India. It runs fashion departmental store Lifetsyle, hypermarket format Spar, apart from fashion brands Max, Splash, kids retail format Babyshop, etc.