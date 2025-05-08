L’Oréal appoints first-ever chief innovation and prospective officer

Beauty company L’Oréal has appointed Delphine Viguier-Hovasse to the newly created position of chief innovation and prospective officer to strengthen the group’s innovation leadership.

Viguier-Hovasse, a trained engineer, joined L’Oréal back in 1997 and currently serves as global brand president of L’Oréal Paris. She will take up her new role on July 1.

The new executive committee-level role has been established “to further strengthen its leadership within the dynamic and fast-evolving beauty landscape,” explains L’Oréal, and will oversee both the existing innovation teams and the strategic prospective department, to ensure a holistic and future-focused approach to beauty innovation.

Viguier-Hovasse will report to Barbara Lavernos, deputy chief executive officer of L’Oréal, and be in charge of research, innovation and technology.

Commenting on the appointment, Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of L’Oréal, said in a statement: “I am delighted to appoint Delphine as the Group’s first-ever chief innovation and prospective officer. Her exceptional track record of innovation and her strategic vision make her ideally suited to elevate our company’s innovation to new heights.

“I am sure that her forward-thinking approach and deep understanding of the evolving beauty landscape will help us write the next chapter of the L’Oréal adventure.”