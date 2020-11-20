Lululemon appoints Kourtney Gibson to board of directors

Sportswear apparel brand Lululemon has appointed Kourtney Gibson to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Gibson is president of US-based investment bank Loop Capital Markets. She has worked for the company for more than 20 years and has held a number of positions at the firm, including leading its global equity division.

Glenn Murphy, chairman of the board for Lululemon, said in a statement: “Kourtney Gibson is an accomplished business leader with an impressive track record of identifying high-growth opportunities for her clients.

“We are counting on her to bring powerful consumer and market insights to our CEO and senior management team. On behalf of the entire board of directors, I am pleased to welcome Kourtney to the Lululemon family.”

Gibson concluded: “Lululemon is a unique brand with an impressive growth runway. I’m excited to join the board of directors to support the brand’s strategic vision and to help build upon the momentum in the business.”