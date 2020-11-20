Lululemon promotes Meghan Frank to CFO

Sportswear apparel brand Lululemon has announced the promotion of Meghan Frank as the new chief financial officer (CFO), effective November 23. She is the company’s first female CFO.

In this role, Frank will be responsible for the company’s asset protection, its facilities, finance, investor relations, operations excellence, strategy functions, tax and treasury.

She joined the company in 2016 as the senior vice president of financial planning and analysis. Since April, she has been the company’s interim co-CFO along with Alex Grieve, the vice president and controller for the company.

Prior to working for Lululemon, Frank held senior roles at Ross Stores and J.Crew.

Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon, said in a statement: “Meghan has a unique and comprehensive understanding of retail gained through her experience across finance and merchandise planning.

“Earlier this year, when we started to navigate the Covid-19 environment, Meghan confidently took on more responsibility within the company and demonstrated agility, business acumen, and natural leadership skills. I’m thrilled to be working closely with her in her new role and benefiting from her strategic insights.”

Frank commented: “I’m honoured to be taking on this role and working alongside an incredibly talented leadership team. We continue to see many opportunities ahead for lululemon and I’m excited to be part of the journey as we further build on our momentum and work to deliver on our strategic growth priorities.”