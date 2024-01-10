Lulus names Laura Deady as chief merchandising officer

California-based luxury womenswear brand Lulus has confirmed Laura Deady will join the company as its new chief merchandising officer from January 15.

Deady will join Lulus from Urban Outfitters, where she served as the senior managing director of buying and merchandising for apparel, accessories, footwear, and vintage.

Crystal Landsem, chief executive officer at Lulus, said in a statement: “The appointment marks a pivotal moment in Lulus’ journey, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and consumer-centric strategies.

“Laura’s exceptional track record and visionary approach to merchandising align seamlessly with Lulus’ values and aspirations and we eagerly anticipate the transformative impact she will bring to the brand. We are thrilled to welcome her to Lulus’ executive team."

Lulus added that Deady will bring with her “significant strategic leadership, trend and financial analysis, fashion direction, and product development experience,” having spent the last few years leading product vision and seasonal strategy development across all categories for Urban Outfitters.

Prior to Urban Outfitters, Deady held key leadership roles at Michael Kors, Free People, and Macy’s.

Commenting on her new role, Deady added: “Lulus has stood at the intersection of innovation and consumer demand for more than 25+ years and I’m excited to join the Company in this exciting new capacity as chief merchandising officer.

“This is an amazing opportunity to drive forward-thinking strategies, curate compelling collections, and deliver an unparalleled customer experience to the next generation of Lulus customers. Together with this talented team, we aim to unlock new avenues of growth, elevate our product offerings, enhance our connection with customers globally, and further cement Lulus’ position as a force in the industry.”

In addition, David McCreight, who has served as executive chairman of the company’s board of directors since March 2023, will leave the role and transition to director at large, effective March 6. Current board director John Black will succeed McCreight as chairman.