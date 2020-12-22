LVMH adds luxury brands Fendi and Loro Piana to Andrea Guerra’s responsibilities

French luxury group LVMH has expanded Andrea Guerra’s role: Made CEO for hospitality excellence in February of this year, which includes the Cheval Blanc and Belmont hotels, the 55-year-old will also oversee the businesses of luxury brands Fendi and Loro Piana from January 2021.

While the hospitality division will remain Guerra’s focus, he is asked to “bring his leadership experience to other key LVMH businesses” according to an internal announcement seen by WWD. Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig and Loro Piana CEO Fabio d’Angelantonio will both report to Guerra who is also a member of the executive committee.

“This new scope will give Andrea the opportunity to broaden his understanding of the group business and culture. Fendi and Loro Piana are two fantastic brands with great potential. His leadership will help Serge and Fabio take them to the next level,” said the LVMH group’s managing director Toni Belloni.

Guerra came to LVMH in March 2019 from Italian food emporium Eataly where he was executive chairman since 2015. He is best known in Italy for his ten-year stint at Italian eyewear conglomerate Luxottica, where he was at the helm as CEO from 2004 to 2014.

