LVMH appoints chief diversity and inclusion officer

LVMH has appointment Vanessa Moungar as chief diversity and inclusion officer. She will report to Chantal Gaemperle, executive vice president of human resources and synergies. Her role will be to build a network of diversity and inclusion leaders in the group’s portfolio of brands.

“Vanessa will bring her extensive experience to take our ambition in this field to the next level, and accelerate our efforts in continuously shaping a more diverse and inclusive culture at LVMH,” Gaemperle said in a memo.

In June LVMH said it would put 30 million euros into a global support fund for staff facing difficulties. Called the LVMH Heart Fund, the initiative aims to help its global employees suddenly faced with a serious personal situation by providing them with emergency financial aid as well as dedicated social and psychological support.