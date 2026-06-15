M&S head of operations at M&S.com to depart

Marks & Spencer's head of operations for M&S.com, Simon Wood, has announced his departure from the business after 25 years.

Wood, who announced his departure on LinkedIn, said that after more than 25 years at the retailer, “the time has come to move on”.

He joined M&S in October 2000 as e-commerce product manager, and over the next two decades, he held roles, including head of web operations and director of M&S.com, before being promoted to head of operations – M&S.com in February 2011

On LinkedIn, Woods said: “I joined the online team in 2000 and have had the privilege of helping to build M&S’s digital operations into what they are today. It has been an incredible journey filled with challenges, opportunities, and achievements that I will always be proud of.

“Along the way, I’ve had the pleasure of working with so many talented colleagues and leaders. Looking back, my list of managers reads like a who’s who of retail, and I’m grateful to every one of them for their guidance, support, and the lessons we have all learnt over the years.

“After 25 years, closing this chapter is bittersweet. But it’s also the start of an exciting new one.

“I’m looking forward to sharing what’s next very soon. Until then, thank you, M&S, for the memories, the friendships, and an unforgettable career.”