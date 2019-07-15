M&S snags fashion director from Topshop

When Marks & Spencer's head of clothing, home, and beauty Jill McDonald left the company earlier this year, it was a wonder who would take her role. Now, Fashion Network has reported that Maddy Evans, the fashion director of Topshop, has been poached by the retailer. She is expected to start her new role this November.

Evans' appointment is seen as a move by the company to try and court younger consumers. The company appears to have taken a stronger focus on Mrs M&S, which caters to older consumers. The company has struggled to really build up their fashion department though, which is where Evans comes in.

In her new role, Evans is expected to grow the company's womenswear presence. Evans isn't a direct replacement for McDonald though, as oversight for clothing and home will be overseen by company CEO Steve Rowe. She is expected to work closely with Jill Stanton, head of womenswear and childrenswear.