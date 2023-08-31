Maanesten appoints new chief development officer

Danish jewellery brand Maanesten has appointed Peter A. Andersen as its new chief development officer.

Anderson, the former president of Pandora for the UK, Ireland and Western Europe, will be responsible for establishing Maanesten in foreign markets, initially in Germany, where the Danish jewellery brand already has eight stores, and then in England.

Commenting on his new role, Anderson said in a statement: “Maanesten must be represented on all markets in Europe. And this is just the beginning. Maanesten has great potential outside of Denmark and Norway. We should tap into the big markets and seize all the opportunities out there.

“We are currently living in a time where people are more cautious with their spending. The biggest markets around us are in challenging positions, so there are obstacles. All the brands I have worked with have been successful. Therefore, I have no reason to believe that Maanesten, which is already a great success in the Nordics, won’t be successful as well.”

Peter A. Andersen, chief development officer at Maanesten Credits: Maanesten;

Henrik Venø Callesen, co-owner and co-founder of Maanesten and creative director, added: “Peter’s significant market development experience and credibility, coupled with extensive market knowledge, a large network, and strategic acumen, make him invaluable in accelerating Maanesten’s growth.

“At Maanesten, we have the concept, we have the products, and we’re ready to enter new markets. Peter, a specialist in this area, will help us reach the world.”

Maanesten was founded in 2010 and currently has 13 Danish stores and 38 stores in Norway, Sweden, Germany, and the UK, as well as over 360 retailers in Europe and has plans to branch out to the US.