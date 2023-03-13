Maap announces new hires across marketing and design

Melbourne-based cycling and lifestyle apparel brand Maap has added new hires from Arc’teryx, Rapha, Strava, Aesop and Bellroy across marketing, design, innovation and business development as part of its commitment to continued growth.

Global marketing is now being headed up by chief marketing officer Ian Elliott, who joined from Strava, where he was senior director of global brand marketing and social impact. Elliott is no stranger to Maap, he previously held the position of global marketing director. He also held senior positions at Quiksilver and Bellroy.

In addition, Maap’s design team has been bolstered with the addition of a new head of design Harry Osborn, previously senior apparel designer at Rapha and head of apparel at The Service Course. Joining him is senior designer Anne-Marie Herbert, who joins Maap with a wealth of experience from premium activewear and womenswear brands.

Commenting on joining the design team, Osborn said in a statement: “Maap’s inspiring creativity is setting the benchmark in the industry, and I’m thrilled to join the brand at this exciting time.

“As a team we’re looking forward to building on the solid foundations within the product range whilst continuing to pursue technical advancements, rider centric design solutions and progressive styling that push our sport forwards.”

Image: Maap

While Carl Moriarty has taken up a role leading advanced concepts and innovation, joining Maap after spells as design director at both Rapha and industry-leading technical outdoor apparel brand Arc’teryx Equipment.

Maap has also named Jamie Mitchell, a cycling industry veteran with extended stints at Rapha and Boardman, as its new European sales manager.