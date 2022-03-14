Macy’s appoints Emily Erusha-Hilleque to oversee private brands

American retailer Macy’s Inc has appointed Emily Erusha-Hilleque as its senior vice president for private brands.

Erusha-Hilleque joins Macy’s from Target Corporation, where she most recently served as the design director of ready-to-wear, young contemporary private label, and design partnerships, responsible for building, launching and growing Wild Fable, and designer collaborations with Levi’s, Christopher John Rodgers, Alexis, Rixo, Nili Lotan, Sandy Liang, Victor Glemaud, Rachel Comey, Christian Robinson, and Lego.

In her new role, Erusha-Hilleque will lead Macy’s private brand strategy in partnership with Macy’s merchandising and sourcing teams and oversee the private brands’ design teams in apparel, center core and home design. She will report to Nata Dvir, chief merchandising officer of Macy’s.

Commenting on the appointment, Dvir said in a statement: “I am thrilled to welcome Emily to our winning team. She is joining Macy’s at an exciting time in our transformation. We are building on our strong legacy to create a portfolio of private and market brands that are compelling, unique and appeal to both our current and future customers.

“Establishing our private brand portfolio as our differentiator is a key tenet of the Win with Fashion and Style pillar of our Polaris strategy. Emily brings leadership and expertise in creating industry-disrupting brands and driving successful product design and merchandising strategies. She has her finger on the pulse of the consumer and on trends. She will ensure that our private brands reflect our customers’ wants and needs across categories. I know she will be pivotal in propelling our merchandising transformation forward.”

Erusha-Hilleque added: “Macy’s is a beloved brand with a strong legacy of being an authority in retail and one that continues to invest in the customer of today. I am so excited to be joining the company to help drive its private brands transformation.

“I am looking forward to working with Nata and the entire team to discover innovative ways to further elevate Macy’s private brands and position them for continued success.”