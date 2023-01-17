Maison Ullens appoints Christian Wijnants as artistic director

Belgian luxury brand Maison Ullens has appointed Christian Wijnants as artistic director. The label, which was founded just over a decade ago by Myriam Ullens, was conceived on the premise of the perfect travel wardrobe and is known for its knitwear and high-end cashmere.

Now ready to expand, the company aims to increase its retail presence – it currently operates stores in Paris, New York and Aspen – in addition to new categories.

In a statement to WWD Ms Ullens said: “I would like to take Maison Ullens even further in terms of image. To be able to offer even more versatile, more accessorized, more colorful silhouettes in order to create a new dynamic, a new energy while respecting our basic DNA.”

Mr Wijnants, also Belgian, has won much international acclaim, including a tryptic of prizes as the recipient of the Grand Prix at Hyères’ International Festival of Fashion and Photography (2001) the Andam Prize (2006) and Woolmark Prize (2013). He is a graduate of Antwerp’s oyal Academy of Fine Art and also operates his namesake label.

The brand will launch its AW2023 collection to buyers and press in February, according to WWD.