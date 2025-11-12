Malone Souliers names new chief executive officer

London-based luxury footwear label Malone Souliers has appointed former Manolo Blahnik executive Andrew Wright as its new chief executive officer.

In a statement, Malone Souliers states that Wright was chosen for the role due to his extensive knowledge of the US market, as well as his “proven dedication to brand building, and strong commercial acumen,” which they add will be essential in leading the footwear brand in its “next phase of growth and innovation”.

Wright has more than 30 years of experience in the global fashion industry, and joins the company after serving eight years at Manolo Blahnik, where he served eight years, where he held executive posts including global chief commercial officer and, latterly, president of the Americas.

Mary Alice Malone, founder and chief brand director of Malone Souliers, said: “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Andrew Wright as our new CEO. His exceptional leadership experience, global perspective, and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence and strengthen our brand worldwide.

“I am so looking forward to embarking on this journey of growth, and I cannot think of a better partner to take care of the business I have spent years building and nurturing.”

Malone Souliers poised for international growth with appointment of Andrew Wright as CEO

Wright joins Malone Souliers at a critical junction for the brand, aligning with the London-based label’s strategic vision for expansion both across the US and wider international markets. His appointment comes as the brand is preparing to open a new office and showroom in New York this month.

The US is an important market for Malone Souliers, which is currently stocked in Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Commenting on his appointment, Wright added: “I am delighted to be joining Malone Souliers, a luxury house already so well loved and globally appreciated for its design integrity and artisan collections which seamlessly blend modernity and timelessness.

“The future for this business is exceptionally bright and full of opportunity as we look to build on the existing strong foundations and raise our profile through selective commercial partnerships and the widening of our qualitative distribution footprint in new international markets.”

Wright has extensive experience, beginning his career at Ralph Lauren, where he spent over a decade developing international sales and product merchandising strategies, before heading to Louis Vuitton for a five-year tenure, holding the roles of global merchandising and business development director and global retail learning director. Following his time at Louis Vuitton, Wright applied his strategic expertise as a retail excellence consultant to leading British footwear brand Nicholas Kirkwood.