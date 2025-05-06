Mango names Kaia Gerber as its latest ambassador

Spanish retailer Mango has named model and actress Kaia Gerber as its new ambassador and fronts its new 'Capsule' collection of elevated dresses.

Gerber follows in the footsteps of other top models and leading actresses, including Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, and Kendall Jenner, who have been the face of the brand before.

Mango states that it chose Gerber as she represents the “spirit of our times,” and can help the retailer “explain how the clothes we choose can be tools with which to build our own identity and history with strength, style and determination”.

Kaia Gerber, new brand ambassador for Mango Credits: Mango shot by Stef Mitchell

The model's collaboration with Mango will run throughout the year and launches with her fronting Mango’s exclusive collection ‘Capsule,’ an elevated line “to dress up at the most special events”.

The pieces in the ‘Capsule’ collection feature dresses adorned with embroidered flowers and hand-stitched fringes, with iridescent fabrics, sensual silhouettes and asymmetrical necklines.

Mango adds that the new ‘Capsule’ concept aims to underline “how fashion can help us to show our different sides and present ourselves to the world with the multiplicity of aspects that define us”.

Kaia Gerber, new brand ambassador for Mango Credits: Mango shot by Stef Mitchell