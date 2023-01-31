Marcelo Claure as Chairman of Shein Latin America

Shein, the Chinese fast fashion e-tailer, is eyeing growth in Latin America, and on Tuesday announced Marcelo Claure as the region’s chairman.

Mr Claure will oversee the company's Latin American strategy and stakeholder affairs in Latin America, working closely with Shein’s management team, and will manage an investment of 100 million dollars.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marcelo to Shein during an exciting time of growth for our company in Latin America," said Sky Xu, CEO of Shein. "His excellent track record as an entrepreneur and operational executive, combined with his deep experience growing global brands and building trusted relationships, will be instrumental as we expand in this important market."

"I am incredibly inspired by Shein’s vision of making fashion accessible to everyone through its unique on-demand business model," said Claure. "As a person who is passionate about Latin America and will be focused intently on investing there moving forward, this is a unique opportunity for me to contribute to the region together with Shein. In Latin America, countries like Mexico and Brazil are at a stage of development where nearshoring, with the help of Shein’s supply chain technology, can enable local supply chains to flourish. I am honored to join Sky and his executive team to help drive economic opportunities and job growth in Latin America."