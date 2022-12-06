Marchon Eyewear strengthens global leadership team

Marchon Eyewear, Inc., one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunglasses, has strengthened its global management leadership team with the appointment of Gabriele Bonapersona as its new chief brand officer and Gabriele Cappelli as its chief product officer.

Bonapersona has more than 15 years of experience in the eyewear industry, including 12 years spent at Marchon Eyewear. He most recently held the position of vice president for European fashion and lifestyle brands. In his new role as chief brand officer, Bonapersona will oversee Marchon and Altair’s brand portfolio and their respective brand management teams.

As chief product officer, Cappelli will lead product design, product management and merchandising teams for Marchon and Altair. Cappelli previously held the position of vice president of global merchandising at Marchon Eyewear. Prior to that, Cappelli was the global product director at GrandVision.

The roles of chief brand officer and chief product officer replace Thomas Burkhardt’s previous role of senior vice president of global brands, marketing and design for Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

“We are thrilled to promote within the company,” said Thomas Burkhardt, president of Marchon Eyewear, Inc. “Bonapersona and Cappelli have excelled in their previous roles at Marchon Eyewear and these promotions are well deserved. It also demonstrates the value of our succession planning efforts over the years.”