Marcolin appoints group marketing director

Italian eyewear group Marcolin has appointed Alessio Puleo as its group marketing director.

Puleo, who has worked for Marcolin since 2021, will be responsible for leading the development and expansion of the marketing department to accelerate the growth of the brand portfolio worldwide, following the group’s guidelines and strategies.

He has extensive experience in the eyewear industry, and before his promotion, he reported directly to the chief executive and general manager Fabrizio Curci, looking after the group brand management and trade marketing and training areas, as well as marketing analysis activities.