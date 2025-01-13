Marcolin appoints new CEO of North America

Italian eyewear company Marcolin has appointed Marco D’Acunzo as the new chief executive of North America.

D’Acunzo is a senior executive with more than 15 years of experience with premium brands in the automotive, sport and hospitality industries and brings “extensive knowledge in sales, marketing and business strategy”.

As CEO of North America, D’Acunzo will be responsible for overseeing the group’s North American market, described as a strategic region for the eyewear manufacturer, while also launching new licensed brands in 2025, including Christian Louboutin, Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister.

D’Acunzo will report directly to chief executive and general manager Fabrizio Curci.