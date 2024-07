Marcolin appoints new group operations director

Italian-based eyewear manufacturer Marcolin has appointed Andrea Vincenzo Virgilio as its new group operations director.

Virgilio has extensive experience in the operations segment, working across production, industrialisation, quality and lean manufacturing, for companies, including Benetton, Lavazza Group, Luxottica and FCA.

He joined Marcolin on July 15 and is responsible for all the group’s manufacturing facilities, research and development, product compliance and supply chain departments.

In a statement, Marcolin said that Virgilio reports directly to chief executive and general manager Fabrizio Curci.