Marcolin names Fabrizio Curci as CEO and general manager

Marcolin Group has announced the appointment of Fabrizio Curci as the company’s new CEO and general manager, effective June 22.

Curci previously held the role of chief executive officer and general manager at the exhibition facility Fiera Milano SpA and will succeed Massimo Renon, who left the Italian eyewear firm in April of this year to join Benetton Group.

“We are very happy that Fabrizio is joining Marcolin to lead our business into its new phase of development,” said Vittorio Levi, chairman of Marcolin Group, in a statement. “He is a seasoned executive with a vast and impressive international track-record in several industries. Fabrizio will lead Marcolin Group’s continued transformation and build upon its strategy to consolidate its global leadership in the eyewear industry.”

Curci studied Economics at Bocconi University and attended the Managerial Development Program at SDA School of Management. Meanwhile, he has gained experience in the automotive industry through his professional career at Olivetti Tecnost, FIAMM and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group, where he became the head of the Alfa Romeo brand.

Curci added: “I am pleased and proud to lead the management team of Marcolin Group and to step into this amazing industry made of design, creativity and craftsmanship.”

Marcolin Group’s brand portfolio consists of, among others, Tom Ford, Bally, Moncler, Victoria’s Secret and Diesel. The company has 150 worldwide distributors and is present in 125 countries.