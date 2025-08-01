Mark Petereit returns to Snipes as senior head of buying
Mark Petereit takes up the role of senior head of buying and planning at Snipes.
Petereit announced his new position, which he assumed on 1 August, on Friday on the career network, LinkedIn. He returns to the Cologne-based streetwear retailer after around four and a half years.
Most recently, Petereit was active as buying director for 11teamsports Group. He took on this role last year after the team sports specialist acquired Kickz in 2023. After leaving Snipes, he took on the role of co-CEO at the basketball and streetwear retailer.
Before that, he was active for more than 15 years at Snipes in various positions in buying, most recently as general manager group, strategic brands and head of buying.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
