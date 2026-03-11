MarqVision strengthens executive team to accelerate expansion

MarqVision, the AI-powered platform that helps companies detect, monitor, and remove counterfeit products and digital piracy across the web, has added James Lee, Melissa Coleman, and Tony Park to its executive team to help it scale operations and deepen customer impact.

James Lee has been appointed global head of finance to strengthen MarqVision’s financial strategy and operational alignment to support global scale. He was previously the senior vice president of finance and operations at Productboard, where he built and led the company’s general and administrative (G&A) and operations teams during a period of hyper-growth.

He is joined by Melissa Coleman, who has been named head of global customer success, tasked with leading the company's global post-sales strategy across customer account management and expansion as the company scales its enterprise footprint worldwide. Coleman has more than 15 years of experience building revenue-driving customer organisations across high-growth MarTech and AdTech companies.

Rounding out the new leadership team is Tony Park, who will oversee MarqVision’s global people strategy. He has more than 20 years of experience guiding high-growth organisations, including roles at Viva Republica (Toss), Arc’teryx, Lyft, and Lululemon.

Mark Lee, chief executive of MarqVision, said in a statement: “James, Melissa, and Tony will play a central role in advancing MarqVision’s global strategy. Each brings deep expertise in their fields, and together they’ll help us safeguard our clients’ brands, deliver world-class service, and build a global organisation positioned for long-term growth.”

The strengthening of the executive team aims to position the company for accelerated growth, operational scale, and global expansion as it continues to protect brands, such as LVMH, MLB, MrBeast, and Lush, worldwide from counterfeit, pirated, and fraudulent digital threats.

The company has been experiencing rapid adoption across fashion, beauty, electronics, and consumer goods. A recent new client includes Mizuno, who joined the platform to address a global rise in counterfeit products, with China and Southeast Asia identified as priority regions requiring stronger protection.