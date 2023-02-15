Mary Kay Inc. names Sheryl Adkins-Green as chief experience officer

Beauty company Mary Kay Inc. has promoted Sheryl Adkins-Green to chief experience officer to support its independent beauty consultants’ with a 360-degree integrated customer experience.

Adkins-Green, who has been with Mary Kay since 2009, previously served as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Adkins-Green and her team will “anticipate the needs and expectations of its independent beauty consultants and their customers in more than 35 countries,” explained Mary Kay in a statement.

In addition, she will continue to lead the global brand experience division and the company’s in-house creative agency that creates marketing campaigns, multi-media design assets, social media content, and integrated digital communications that enable the independent sales force to provide personalised beauty experiences and customised service to their customers.

Nathan Moore, president of global sales and marketing at Mary Kay, said: “Nothing matters more at Mary Kay than a rewarding experience for our Independent Beauty Consultants and their customers. Sheryl’s experience as a customer-first marketer with an emphasis on unparalleled service makes her a natural fit as our chief experience officer.

“She’s beyond passionate about the Mary Kay opportunity, and we’re thrilled to see how her global strategy will continue to make a difference in the lives of women across the globe.”