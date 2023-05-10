Matches appoints new chief product and technology officer

Luxury fashion retailer Matches has appointed Andrea Trocino as its new chief product and technology officer as chief executive Nick Beighton continues to build his executive team.

In his new role, Trocino will be responsible for rebuilding the Matches customer experience, “widening the audience including digital marketing, acquisition, retention and engagement”.

Trocino has more than 20 years of experience in leading product management and engineering functions in fashion e-commerce, having held roles at Yoox and Asos. In 2011 at Asos, he developed their first mobile website and native apps, growing their user base from 0 to 30 million users by 2021. In 2018, he was appointed chief product officer and mobile revenue became 80 percent of the business’ revenue - from 0 to 3 billion in 10 years.

Commenting on the appointment, Beighton said in a statement: “I’m delighted to welcome Andrea to the team and look forward to working together. Andrea is a fantastic addition to our executive leadership team and his expertise in building customer-facing digital retail and websites is unrivalled.

“We remain focused on our ambition to be the luxury destination for customers in the world. Andrea brings a depth of experience and leadership that will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Trocino added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Matches and working closely with the team. To be working alongside Nick to deliver the next phase of Matches’ technology and be the true market leader in modern luxury fashion globally is genuinely exciting.”

In recent months, Matches has named John Mooney as its executive creative director and Christopher Hart as director of technology and customer experience as the retailer strengthens its executive team.