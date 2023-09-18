Matches names new chief people officer

Luxury retailer Matches has named Clare Bishop as its new chief people officer.

Bishop, who has more than 17 years of experience in senior roles across human resources, joins Matches from Greystar International, where she held the role of managing director of people in Europe.

Prior to her position at Greystar International, she worked at Warner Brothers, Addison Lee and Asos.

Commenting on the appointment, Nick Beighton, chief executive of Matches, said in a statement: “I am incredibly excited to welcome Clare to Matches and look forward to working together. Clare is a fantastic addition to our executive leadership team.

We remain focused on our ambition to be the best luxury destination for both customers and employees and Clare brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be invaluable as we enter this exciting phase for the business.”

Bishop added: “I am delighted to have joined Matches. I am looking forward to getting to know the team and thrilled to be working alongside Nick to help deliver the next phase of Matches’ strategy. Fundamental to our success will be our people and that’s where my focus will be; driving a leading employee experience via moments that matter.”