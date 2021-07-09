MatchesFashion parts ways with global fashion director

Natalie Kingham is leaving her role as global fashion director at MatchesFashion. After 11 years at the London-based luxury retail group, Kingham leaves just months after she was promoted to a newly created role in December.

Kingham’s departure follows the exit of the company’s former chief executive Ajay Kavan in March. Board member Maureen Chiquet replaced Kavan on an interim basis in her capacity as executive chairwoman.

MatchesFashion said Kingham left to pursue new opportunities.