Maxwell Osborne joins Goodwill NYNJ board

Non-profit organisation Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ), which operates retail stores throughout the region powered by donations of clothing and household items, has appointed two new members to its board of directors.

Goodwill NYNJ named Ana Buitrago and fashion designer Maxwell Osborne to its board of directors during its first meeting of 2024 to help it achieve its “strategic double impact goals of sustainable fashion and power of work”.

New York-based Maxwell Osborne is the founder of anOnlyChild, a luxury brand focused on sustainability as each collection is created from deadstock materials and repurposed garments.

While Ana Buitrago is a senior advisor at PWC and a board and strategic advisor in e-commerce, tech/Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy, Environmental Social Governance (ESG), M&A, risk and regulation.

Commenting on his new role, Osborne said in a statement: "I'm honoured to be elected to the Goodwill NYNJ Board of Directors in a time when non-profits are facing challenging times. I truly believe the organisation is in a position to champion social programs and thrive in the circular economy of the apparel sector.

"I was excited to join Goodwill's Evening of Treasures fundraising gala two years ago to upcycle a creation sourcing material from their stores since this is exactly what we do at anOnlyChild. Our look was auctioned to fund the critical employment services for individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. I also learned that Goodwill's behavioural health services help people with mental illness stay healthy, on their job and out of hospitals due to psychiatric episodes."