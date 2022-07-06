Me+Em appoints Maurice Helfgott as chairman

British luxury fashion brand Me+Em has named Maurice Helfgott, one of the UK’s most experienced e-commerce and retail tech directors, as its chairman to help accelerate its expansion in the US.

Helfgott has led many direct-to-consumer, software and e-commerce brands, including MyOptique, End Clothing and most recently, retail software firm Brightpearl, and helped them scale internationally. He has been appointed to drive the “next phase of growth” for the luxury womenswear brand as it targets expansion in the US and other key international markets.

Me+Em secured 55 million pounds from Highland Europe earlier this year and said that Helfgott would support the brand’s chief executive Clare Hornby and her team, helping them build on its US customer base with the opening of its first boutiques in New York and Boston.

Commenting on his appointment, Helfgott said in a statement: “I first met Clare 15 years ago and it’s been inspiring to see her bring a unique, driven approach that really understands what millions of women want from a luxury fashion brand. It’s rare to find a team so committed to their mission, so aligned with their audience and with such global potential.

“I’m thrilled to be joining at such a pivotal moment for the company, as it expands across the US and to further establish Me+Em as a global tour-de-force.”

Most recently, Helfgott was chair of retail software firm Brightpearl, which was sold to Sage for 255 million pounds. He has also held director roles at luxury streetwear brand End Clothing, Moss Bross and Marks & Spencer, and was chairman at MyOptique.

Me+Em founder and chief executive, Clare Hornby, added: “We’re embarking on an exciting new journey in accelerating the Me+Em brand’s growth in the US market, where it has already attracted a huge following.

“There are few people who truly understand the challenge and opportunity involved in scaling DTC brands globally, but Maurice is one of those and we’re delighted that he is joining us in this next chapter. Me+Em is intent on surpassing the expectations of this new market of busy women who trust us with their style.”

The appointment aims to build on the continued success that Me+Em has enjoyed in the last 12 months, where it has reported triple-digit revenue growth and was ranked 57th in the Sunday Times’ list of the UK’s fastest-growing companies.

Following its investment from Highland Europe, Me+Em said it is near-term focused aimed at expansion in the US, which is the brand’s fastest-growing geography. It is also looking to target Australia, the Middle East, Canada, Switzerland, and Hong Kong, where it has a fast-growing customer base, as well as continental Europe.

Founded in 2009, Me+Em has become known for offering modern women sustainable, long-lasting, timeless and high-quality contemporary luxury clothing, which comes close to that of designer labels at a reasonable cost. The brand has six boutique stores across London and concessions in Harrods, Selfridges London and Manchester. Next year it plans to add boutiques in New York and Boston.