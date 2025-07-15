Meryll Rogge appointed creative director of Marni

On the heels of receiving the 2025 Andam Grand Prix, Belgian-born designer Meryll Rogge has been appointed creative director of Marni, owned by the Italian group OTB. She succeeds Francesco Risso.

Rogge, winner of the 2025 ANDAM competition, finalist of the 2022 LVMH Prize, the 2024 Andam and the 2025 Woolmark Prize, will officially take over the creative helm of Marni, according to a press release from OTB.

CEO Renzo Rosso commented: “We met with many high-quality candidates, which confirms that Marni continues to inspire and attract talent from around the world. Rogge impressed us with the sensitivity with which she reinterprets the brand’s DNA, bringing a contemporary vision capable of embracing Marni in all its dimensions – accessories, interiors, communication, and special projects.”

Meryll Rogge: only woman to creatively lead a brand within OTB group

This appointment, which marks the arrival of a woman at the creative helm of an OTB brand, follows the appointments of Glenn Martens for Maison Margiela and Simone Bellotti at Jil Sander, showing the path the group wishes to take. This comes as Marni experiences slower post-pandemic growth than its sister brands, reporting an uptick of 8 percent in 2023, compared to 23 percent for Margiela and 17 percent for Diesel.

Given Rogge’s background, the artistic evolution will undoubtedly mark the transition from a colourful, but well-established style to a bolder, sustainable vision, possibly rooted in upcycling, in line with contemporary fashion trends. What is striking is that Sidney Toledano, the former CEO of Christian Dior, recently confided to FashionUnited that Rogge had never wanted to join a large fashion house to focus on her personal project.

In light of her appointment, however, CEO of Marni, Stefano Rosso, expressed satisfaction, stating: “It is an immense pleasure to welcome Rogge to Marni. She is an exceptional creative and an inspiring woman, whose vision and expertise will be essential in shaping the future of this incredible brand.”