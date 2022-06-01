Metaverse fashion brand Blueberry Entertainment completes all-female senior leadership

Metaverse fashion label Blueberry Entertainment has joined the ranks of an all-female leadership team after appointing Katherine Manuel as Chief Operating Officer and Emily Eitches as Head of Business Development.

Blueberry is one of the companies pioneering the digital fashion market, having sold over 20 million digital wearables and created over 10,000 styles of digital SKUs. The company is already live on multiple metaverse platforms and is actively expanding its brand and community to other web2 and web3 metaverses.

The increasing number of fashion companies directing marketing spend and skills to capitalize on the metaverse market could lead to customer demand surpassing 55 billion dollars by 2030, Deloitte insights stated.

Mishi McDuff, CEO and founder Blueberry Entertainment, commented: "I'm incredibly excited to welcome both Katherine and Emily as we complete our all-female senior leadership team. Both additions bring a wealth of knowledge and experience as Blueberry continues to showcase what digital fashion can offer to the world. The future of fashion is digital, with accessible and sustainable fashion playing a central role in our offering. I have no doubt that Katherine and Emily will add another brilliant dimension to the work we’re already doing at Blueberry.

Katherine Manuel, Chief Operating Officer at Blueberry comments: “It is a really exciting time for Blueberry Entertainment, and innovation more broadly. Metaverses open up new frontiers for creators in ways that we have yet to experience. Working with a business, and a team, committed to building and enabling healthy and prosperous communities in these new spaces is an enormous opportunity for me individually, and for Blueberry in its market leading position.”

Emily Eitches, Head Of Business Development at Blueberry comments: “I am thrilled to have joined such a strong female leadership team and to have the opportunity to help Blueberry define the rapidly changing digital fashion industry.”