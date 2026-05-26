Mina Piccinini appointed president of Moncler Grenoble

Moncler has appointed Mina Piccinini as president of Moncler Grenoble. Piccinini is a long-standing figure within the group and was previously the chief marketing and corporate strategy officer. This appointment is part of a broader reorganisation. Rod Manley will take over marketing responsibilities, while Piccinini will retain corporate strategy, continuing to report directly to Remo Ruffini.

A profile tailored for brand challenges

With a career spanning over 25 years, Mina Piccinini has established herself as a specialist in brand strategy, corporate communications and reputational risk management. Her previous roles at companies including Ferrari; Fiat-Chrysler; Costa Crociere; and Ferrero have built a career at the intersection of marketing, crisis communication and ESG issues in high-profile international environments.

Eight years at the heart of Moncler's transformation

Joining Moncler in 2015 as chief sustainability officer, she gradually expanded her remit to include innovation, corporate communications and then global marketing. Since 2023, she has been managing a strategic portfolio that combines marketing; brand experiences; talent and celebrity relations; corporate communications; sustainability; and innovation. This has been a central role in building the group's image.

Moncler Grenoble, more than a line, a brand territory

Moncler Grenoble is now the group's performance and outdoor line. It is the heir to the alpine DNA of the brand, which was founded in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont, near Grenoble, from which the name Moncler itself is derived.

Her appointment as head of Moncler Grenoble is therefore significant. The line, which combines alpine performance, luxury and experiential storytelling, holds a special place in the Moncler ecosystem. Through high-altitude shows, immersive activations and a strong presence in the premium outdoor world, Grenoble has become a laboratory for brand expression.

A behind-the-scenes executive becomes a central figure

Though discreet in the media, Mina Piccinini has been ever-present in the group's inner workings, establishing herself as one of Moncler's key executives. Her promotion confirms the growing importance of profiles capable of blending strategy, reputation and brand desirability. This triptych has become central to contemporary luxury.