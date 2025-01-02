Missoni co-founder Rosita Missoni dies
Rosita Missoni, co-founder of the Italian luxury retailer Missoni, has reportedly died on Thursday at the age of 93, trade magazine WWD has reported. She founded Missoni in 1953 with her husband Ottavio Missoni, who passed away in May 2013 at the age of 93.
Rosita Missoni was born in 1931 in Golasecca, about 60 kilometres from Milan. Near her birthplace there was a factory for scarves and embroidered fabrics, founded by her maternal grandparents, the Torranis. Both her parents, Angelo Jelmini and Diamante Torrani, worked there.
After graduating in modern languages, Rosita Missoni went to London in June 1948 to improve her language skills. There she met Ottavio Missoni, who was competing in the Olympic Games as part of the Italian national athletics team. That same year he opened a knitwear shop with his friend Giorgio Oberweger in Trieste, in north-eastern Italy. There he offered wool tracksuits manufactured in a small factory with a total of four machines. A year later, Rosita Missoni began working in the creative side of the family business, following in her father's footsteps.
After their wedding in April 1953, Ottavio and Rosita Missoni joined forces and set up a small knitwear workshop in the basement of their house in Gallarate. About five years later, they presented a small fashion collection called Milano-Simpathy at La Rinascente, which laid the foundation for the current brand, in which a brightly coloured striped shirt dress stands out in particular.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. It was translated to English using an AI tool called Genesis and edited by Rachel Douglass..
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com