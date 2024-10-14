Mo White appointed new CEO of Threads Styling

In a strategic move to bolster its international presence, Threads Styling, the digital personal shopping and personalisation platform, has announced the appointment of Mo White as its new Chief Executive Officer.

White, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the luxury goods, beauty, and retail sectors, brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Her track record includes serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Victoria Beckham and London General Manager at Glossier. In her capacity as CEO, White will be tasked with overseeing commercial partnerships, growth strategies, brand development, and organisational culture. Her mandate also includes futureproofing the business model and spearheading Chalhoub Group's international expansion plans for the brand.

Michael Chalhoub, President of Strategy, Growth, Innovation, and Investment at Chalhoub Group, expressed optimism about the appointment, stating: "We welcome Mo to Threads Styling and to Chalhoub Group, and are pleased to have her on our team. Mo's expertise will help drive Threads Styling to new heights internationally and in the UK, and reinforce its eCommerce proposition, while focusing on delivering exceptional experiences to its customers."

The acquisition of Threads Styling has been of strategic importance to Chalhoub Group, aligning with its objective to engage luxury consumers across various channels and offer personalised styling support. This move has expanded Chalhoub Group's online ecosystem, introducing new capabilities and opportunities for customer engagement and personalisation.

White, who is set to assume her position from 1st November 2024, commented: "I am thrilled to join Threads Styling as Chief Executive Officer at the right time to strengthen our focus on luxury experiences for the mobile-first generation. I very much look forward to working with the talented team to scale this global fashion personal shopping service."

Threads Styling has established a global luxury business through its innovative chat-based commerce service, connecting high-net-worth consumers with a network of over 200 in-house and external personal shoppers. The partnership between Chalhoub Group and Threads Styling aims to leverage their combined expertise in luxury retail, operations, and infrastructure to enhance customer experience, particularly in growth markets such as the United States and the Middle East.