Moda Operandi names new chief financial officer

Luxury fashion platform Moda Operandi, which allows consumers to shop directly from designers' catwalk collections prior to production, has confirmed that Kristina Salen has been appointed as its new chief financial officer.

Salen, who most recently served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer of UnitedMasters, a company that leverages technology to champion independence for musicians, will oversee Moda Operandi's global financial operations and report to chief executive officer, Ganesh Srivats at the company's New York City headquarters.

In a statement, Moda Operandi said that Salen has “deep experience overseeing finance organisations at growth-stage companies,” adding that while she served as chief financial officer of Etsy she led and executed the company's initial public offering, and helped scale the business from 895 million dollars in gross sales to 3 billion US dollars.

Prior to working at UnitedMasters and Etsy, Salen held positions with Fidelity, Oppenheimer Capital, Merril Lynch, and Lazard Freres.

Ganesh Srivats, chief executive of Moda Operandi, said in a statement: "I'm excited to welcome Kristina to Moda Operandi. As an experienced chief financial officer of growth-stage tech companies, Kristina brings incredible financial expertise and senior leadership experience at a critical time for Moda. Kristina will be a great new addition to our terrific leadership team, and I look forward to working closely with her to achieve Moda's mission and ambitions.”

Commenting on her new role, Salen, added: "Moda's mission of leveraging technology to connect creators with customers is one that has resonated with me throughout my career. I'm excited to join a company with a strong, established business model and at a pivotal moment in its history. I look forward to working with Ganesh as Moda builds its technology momentum and enters a new growth phase.”

Image: courtesy of Moda Operandi