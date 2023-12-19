Mōdere names new president and chief operating officer

Mōdere, a global, clean lifestyle, health and wellness brand of household, and beauty and personal care products, has named Nate Frazier as president and chief operating officer, and as executive chairman of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

In a statement, Mōdere said that Frazier brings more than two decades of omnichannel leadership and world-class brand-building experience across retail, digital, and franchise operations to his new role, and he will lead the brand’s near-term growth strategy, overseeing operations, supply chain and logistics, marketing, finance, human capital, and IT.

Prior to joining Mōdere, Frazier held senior leadership roles at GNC, the largest global speciality retailer of nutritional products, most recently as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Commenting on his new role, Frazier said: “My commitment is to not only bolster our organisational prowess but also amplify our goals of growth and innovation. Mōdere’s dedication to a ‘live clean’ ethos resonates deeply with me, and I am eager to infuse my extensive leadership expertise in this domain to elevate our brand.

“Our focus will be on delivering premium, clean, and effective solutions, setting new benchmarks in the industry. Together with our talented team, I am confident we will propel Mōdere to unprecedented global success, driven by our shared vision of excellence and sustainable and clean wellness.”