Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini receives honorary degree

Remo Ruffini, the chief executive of Moncler, accepted an honorary degree of arts in fashion and entrepreneurship from the University for the Creative Arts (UCA) “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to fashion and business”.

Ruffini donned his cap and gown and attended a graduation ceremony at The Royal Festival Hall to formally receive the honorary degree alongside hundreds of students graduating from UCA, which offers courses in fashion, architecture, fine art, photography, film and creative business.

Professor Bashir Makhoul, vice-chancellor of the University for the Creative Arts, said in a statement: “Remo Ruffini is a visionary CEO. During 20 years at the helm of Moncler, he has transformed the company into one of the most desirable luxury brands in the world.

“We have long admired his drive, passion and creativity – values that we hold dearly at the University for the Creative Arts. We are thrilled to welcome him into our community, as he is a fantastic inspiration and example to all of our students.”

Commenting on the honour, Ruffini added: “Receiving the title of honorary doctor of arts in fashion and entrepreneurship from the University for the Creative Arts is such a great recognition and I feel honoured to share this moment today with all the graduates who are stepping into a new beginning.

“This award gives me the opportunity to look back on my professional journey and acknowledge the extraordinary contribution made by all the colleagues, collaborators and partners that have accompanied me along the way, inspiring and shaping Moncler's path, combining creativity, vision and execution. No one succeeds alone, we never climb alone, we climb together. It is always a collective effort that puts everything within reach.”

Ruffini joins an esteemed list of figures who have received UCA degrees, including the artist Banksy, supermodel Naomi Campbell, architect Norman Foster, Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman and musician Bob Geldof.