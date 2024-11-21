Moncler’s Remo Ruffini to receive Trailblazer Award at Fashion Awards

Remo Ruffini, chairman, chief executive officer and creative director at Moncler SpA, will be honoured with the Trailblazer Award for his “pioneering leadership and creative vision" at the Fashion Awards.

In a statement, the British Fashion Council (BFC) said that Ruffini is being honoured for his role in the Moncler global brand reset, elevating the fashion label into a luxury position while remaining faithful to its roots and heritage, as well as implementing disruptive ideas like the Moncler Genius platform.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC, said: “We are thrilled to honour Remo Ruffini with the Trailblazer Award for his immense contributions to the fashion industry and continued commitment to championing British design talent on a global stage.

“Ruffini has reimagined Moncler’s approach, building a brand that wholeheartedly embraces creativity, innovation and collaboration across disciplines, ultimately setting a new standard for the luxury industry entirely. His work with Moncler Genius exemplifies the pioneering spirit at the very core of this award and we are so excited to celebrate with him in December.”

The Trailblazer Award celebrates the “very best innovators and creatives in fashion, whose work in the past year has significantly shaped the industry".

On receiving the accolade, Ruffini added: “Creativity lives where dreams meet energy. This is how we build our creative vision in Moncler, in a constant pursuit of the extraordinary. I'm grateful to the brilliant minds - both within and beyond the company - who’ve joined us on this journey, and am excited for those yet to come, each sharing their unique “genius” in shaping our creative journey together.”

Ruffini previously won the Business Leader award at the British Fashion Awards in 2019. The British Fashion Awards was rebranded as The Fashion Awards in 2020.