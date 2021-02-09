Moose Knuckles names Joseph McGee as vice president of women’s design

Luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has named former design director from Tom Ford and Burberry, Joseph McGee as its new vice president of women’s design to expand its global womenswear offering.

The Canadian brand known for its luxury puffers and parkas said that McGee was chosen for his expertise in luxury womenswear, as well as his “efficacy in designing women’s apparel that’s simultaneously sporty and sexy” which they described as a “perfect fit” for Moose Knuckles as it looks to reinforce the concept of “bold, playful, and empowering” designs.

Moose Knuckles added in a statement that McGee’s “penchant for beautiful and innovative designs, coupled with his severe obsession for craftsmanship and detail blend perfectly with Moose Knuckles’ positioning in the industry”.

McGee, a graduate of the Royal College of Art and the University of Edinburgh, served two years with Tom Ford as design director of womenswear. Prior to that, he worked as part of Christopher Bailey’s design team at Burberry, where he helped introduce the ‘see now, buy now’ concept. He was also a junior designer at Roksanda.

Moose Knuckles adds two senior appointments - head of womenswear and chief merchant

Noah Stern and Ayal Twik, co-chief executive officers at Moose Knuckles, said in a statement: “We are incredibly excited to have Joseph join the design team. Joseph’s background in global luxury fashion will provide the strong expertise required for this role as we look to grow our womenswear business significantly.”

As well as being responsible for the womenswear design, Moose Knuckles said that McGee would also play a large role in the visual direction and styling of the brand’s visual campaigns, beginning with the spring/summer 2021 collection. McGee’s first full collection will be for autumn/winter 2021.

Commenting on his appointment, McGee added: “I’m thrilled to join a brand with such a strong understanding of who their customer is and to continue to build on the magnetic, self-aware, and fearless qualities of the Moose Knuckles woman. Women’s outerwear design is an exciting category that will continue to see substantial growth in the coming years.”

FW21 preview collection shot by Hugo Comte and styled by Alex Harrington

Joseph McGee and Terence Bogan join Moose Knuckles

The company also announced the appointment of Terence Bogan as chief merchant. Bogan will be responsible for developing and directing merchandising strategies that amplify McGee and the rest of the design team’s work through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

Bogan has worked for Barneys New York, Holt Renfrew, and Urban Outfitters, where he was instrumental in developing brands and building categories to drive volume profitably, explained Moose Knuckles.

The Canadian brand added that the dual appointment was a “highly strategic manoeuvre” to reinforce its focus on understanding and serving the consumer, as well as seamlessly integrating the design and merchandising teams.

Moose Knuckles, based in Montreal, Canada, is one of the world’s leading producers of luxury outerwear, sportswear and accessories.

Images: courtesy of Moose Knuckles