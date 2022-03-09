Moose Knuckles names new executive vice president of Asia Pacific

Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles Canada has named industry veteran Eric Tosello as its new executive vice president of Asia Pacific.

Tosello will be based in Shanghai and oversee all aspects of Moose Knuckles’ operations in the region, which is a growing market for the brand.

Victor Luis, chairman and chief executive at Moose Knuckles Canada, said in a statement: “Eric joining is an incredibly exciting moment for the company as we execute our global strategy. He brings extensive experience and is a proven leader in building brands, driving growth and developing teams in premium and luxury branded markets across Asia.

“His ability to drive results while being a compassionate and thoughtful leader are a great fit with our culture as we build our teams and business across China and the Asia Pacific region.”

Tosello was most recently chief executive of Greater China and APAC for Lacoste, where he led the revitalisation of that brand within the region. Before that, he was managing director of The North Face for APAC.

Commenting on his new role, Tosello added: “Moose Knuckles Canada is one of the most forward-thinking outerwear brands today and I’m pleased by the opportunity to lead the Asia Pacific team. It’s exciting to see the brand gaining momentum and I look forward to seeing the consumer reaction as we bring our unique blend of craftsmanship, and fashion to consumers across China and the Asia Pacific region.”