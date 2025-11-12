Moose Knuckles unveils “new era” of creative leadership

Canadian luxury outerwear and ready-to-wear brand Moose Knuckles is marking the next chapter in the brand’s creative and cultural evolution with a new global creative director and design director to accelerate its transformation from a seasonal outerwear label into a global luxury lifestyle brand rooted in craftsmanship, culture, and modern design.

Ludovico Bruno, founder and creative director of Milan-based menswear label Mordecai, who spent nearly a decade at Italian fashion brand Moncler, has been named Moose Knuckles’ global creative director, while Canadian designer Raif Adelberg joins as design director.

The appointments are the first major move under the leadership of chief executive officer Ellen Kinney, who joined the Canadian brand in May to oversee brand operations, product development and international expansion across North America, Europe and Asia from the company’s base in Montréal.

In a statement, Moose Knuckles said the appointments of Bruno and Adelberg “reflect a unified vision for the future that connects creative direction and product innovation within one cohesive framework”. They will work together to align the brand’s creative storytelling and product design “under a shared vision that redefines modern Canadian luxury”.

Kinney said: “Ludovico brings a rare balance of technical precision and creative instinct with a luxury mindset. His work fuses craftsmanship with modern POV, allowing us to evolve our design language while staying true to our roots - Canadian at heart, global in mindset, and bold in our identity.

“Raif complements that vision through his deep understanding of product design and cultural storytelling, shaping the attitude and authenticity that define who we are. Together, they represent a powerful blend of artistry, innovation, and craftsmanship that will guide Moose Knuckles into its next era.”

Ludovico Bruno named global creative director of Moose Knuckles

As global creative director, Bruno will oversee the brand’s full creative direction, guiding seasonal collections, collaborations, campaigns, and storytelling, tasked with reimagining Moose Knuckles for the next generation and positioning it as a year-round luxury label grounded in Canadian craftsmanship and modern relevance.

The Italian designer has consulted with Moose Knuckles since 2024, with the brand stating he has been instrumental in refining “the brand’s design language, introducing sharper silhouettes, material innovation, and a stronger balance between luxury and function”.

Commenting on his new role, Bruno said: “This moment is about evolving Moose Knuckles while retaining our irreverent spirit. We design for people who move through the world with confidence and want clothing that connects on a personal level — pieces built with authenticity, purpose, and attitude. Our aim is to create a visual and cultural identity that feels alive and unmistakably Moose Knuckles.”

Raif Adelberg joins Moose Knuckles as design director

Bruno will work closely with Adelberg, who brings more than two decades of experience to the design director role. Adelberg, a celebrated Canadian designer, is the founder, creative director and designer of Wings+Horns, Maison François Marie, and Her_Man. Earlier in his career, he founded the influential Vancouver concept store Richard Kidd, which helped define a new era of Canadian design. He has also worked on creative collaborations with Stüssy, Buscemi, Comme des Garçons, and Undefeated, as well as leading bag design at Herschel Supply Co.

Moose Knuckles adds that Adelberg’s appointment reinforces the brand’s evolution “toward a design language that celebrates individuality, authenticity, and cultural impact through a distinctly Canadian lens”.

Adelberg added: “Fashion is just another accessory for someone who has great style. It’s not about chasing what’s cool; it’s about creating something honest, said Adelberg. I design from instinct, and I believe luxury lives in the experience: how a jacket feels, moves, and lasts. “With Moose Knuckles, the goal is simple - craft that reflects Canada’s character and a quiet confidence you can wear every day.”

Moose Knuckles was founded in Montréal, Canada, in 2009, and has become known for its luxury outerwear and performance-rooted apparel. In 2024, the brand announced a strategic partnership with Chinese down apparel company Bosideng, with financial backing and strategic support provided by Bosideng and the majority investor group led by international private equity firm Cathay Capital. The move was designed to accelerate the brand’s development as a major global outerwear brand and help expand its retail presence. The brand is located in more than 30 countries, with more than 36 stores in North America, Europe, and China, and distribution through prestigious retailers such as Harrods, Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Holt Renfrew.