Mulberry names Leslie Serrero as new non-executive director

British heritage brand Mulberry has appointed Leslie Serrero as a non-executive director, effective from September 7.

Serrero, who has extensive experience in luxury brand leadership, has been the international managing director of US luxury group Casa Kosmos Brands Group since October 2022, having previously held senior executive roles at Fendi France (2019-2022), Christian Dior Couture (2012-2019) and Lacoste SA (2009-2012).

Prior to this, Serrero was a project leader at Boston Consulting Group for six years, advising companies in the retail, consumer and fashion sectors on transformation and growth strategies.

As well as being a non-executive director, Mulberry also added that Serrero will sit on the audit committee of the company’s board.

Chris Roberts, chairman at Mulberry, said in a statement: "Following an extensive independent search, we are extremely pleased that Leslie has agreed to join the Board. With a strategic and analytical mindset, she brings a wealth of knowledge on digital transformation, omni-channel and customer engagement in the luxury sector.”

Commenting on her appointment, Serrero added: "Mulberry has a unique brand identity, a compelling strategy and market-leading sustainability credentials. I look forward to working with the team and bringing to bear my experience of facilitating growth strategies, and deep knowledge of the luxury goods industry."