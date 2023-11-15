Napapijri appoints Christopher Raeburn as creative director

Premium outerwear brand Napapijri, part of VF Corporation, has named British fashion designer Christopher Raeburn as its global creative director.

In a statement, Napapijri said that Raeburn’s appointment comes as the brand ventures “into the next phase of its journey to become more design-led and elevated”.

Raeburn, known for his sustainable credentials, has been tasked with injecting “Napapijri’s iconic visual and stylistic identity with cutting edge vitality and will push the boundaries of its longstanding dedication to responsible materials and innovation”.

Commenting on his appointment, Raeburn said: “I’m passionate about creating authentic, functional, and responsible designs that incorporate innovative materials and products. Napapijri is a brand that truly embodies these values, and I’m excited to work with the team and explore the incredible Napapijri archive.

“Together, we’ll elevate our products with modernity, functional fashion, and digital innovation. Our goal is to ensure that this approach is reflected in every creative touch point for the Napapijri community and beyond.”

The partnership with Raeburn is built upon his design ethos “remade, reduced, recycled,” added the VF-owned outerwear brand, and will see the designer “working closely” across all departments “to distil the brand’s outdoor fashion heritage and urban vibe into cutting-edge looks, steering product development and creative direction towards an elevated, responsible, culturally relevant trajectory”.

Raeburn’s first products for the brand will be a capsule collection launching in spring/summer 2025, followed by his first full collection under his vision across men’s and women’s in autumn/winter 2025.

Napapijri president Silvia Onofri, who joined the company in February, added: “We are delighted to welcome Christopher Raeburn to the Napapijri family. He is a visionary designer whose creative leadership and expertise will be instrumental in elevating the brand to the next level and shaping its future direction.

“The meeting of his unique ethos and Napapijri’s distinct take on lifestyle fashion is bound to authentically resonate with our community and to generate culturally relevant conversations.”

This isn’t the first time Raeburn has been part of the VF Corp family, he previously held the roles of global creative director and collaborator at large at Timberland.