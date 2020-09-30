New CEO and chairman of DFS

The DFS shareholders, the LVMH Group and Robert Miller, have announced that Benjamin Vuchot has been appointed chairman and CEO of DFS, effective January 2021.

He first joined the luxury travel retailer, DFS, in 2011 as the Asia North president, leading the company’s operations in Hong Kong, Macau, China and Korea and driving several significant expansion initiatives.

Vuchot, who is currently the president of Sephora Asia, will be taking over from Ed Brennan, who has led DFS for the past three years. Brennan will resume his former role as a full-time member of the DFS board of directors after completing a three-month handover with Benjamin.

“I am excited to return to DFS at this critical juncture, when travel retail is facing both incredible opportunities as well as unprecedented challenges. I believe DFS is entering the most significant phase in its history, and I look forward to being part of this journey,” said Benjamin Vuchot, in a statement.