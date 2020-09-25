New CEO for Patagonia

Patagonia has announced several new leadership changes. Ryan Gellert, for example, has been appointed to CEO of Patagonia Works, the parent company of the fashion brand Patagonia. The brand itself will now be led by Jenna Johnson, who was appointed as head of Patagonia Inc., according to a press release from Patagonia Works.

“I am honoured and humbled by the opportunity and keenly aware of the responsibility to lead this company in this critical time,” Gellert said in a statement.

Jenna Johnson previously worked as manager of the technical outdoor branch of Patagonia, and has more than 20 years of experience in the outdoor industry.